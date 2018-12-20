Filed Under:2018, Michigan, walmart

(CBS/WNEM) One woman was cut, another sprayed with mace after a fight broke out in at the Walmart in Saginaw Township.

Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren said officers were called to scene shortly after 1-p.m.

TRENDING: Warren Woman’s Body Found In Trash Bin, Grandson Arrested 

Herren said that a female Walmart employee, and another woman, were fighting with two women who had come into the store.

The two women had gone to the store looking for the employee regarding a previous disagreement, according to Herren.

During the fight officers said one woman received a cut, although it’s not clear how.

Another woman was sprayed with Mace, according to Herren.

The employee and two of the three women were arrested and jailed on assault charges.

No names have been released at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s