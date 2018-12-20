(CBS/WNEM) One woman was cut, another sprayed with mace after a fight broke out in at the Walmart in Saginaw Township.

Saginaw Township Police Lt. Rick Herren said officers were called to scene shortly after 1-p.m.

Herren said that a female Walmart employee, and another woman, were fighting with two women who had come into the store.

The two women had gone to the store looking for the employee regarding a previous disagreement, according to Herren.

During the fight officers said one woman received a cut, although it’s not clear how.

Another woman was sprayed with Mace, according to Herren.

The employee and two of the three women were arrested and jailed on assault charges.

No names have been released at this time.