Filed Under:50th Anniversary, BETHEL, Max Yasgur's farm, Woodstock

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — To commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, officials in Sullivan County in upstate New York say they’ll install dozens of dove statues to commemorate the legendary event.

GettyImages 89789993 Woodstocks 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Dozens Of Statues

A plaque marks the original site location of the Woodstock Music Festival in 1969 (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

County officials and the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association unveiled 36 fiberglass doves Wednesday. The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports the large statues harken back to the dove in the official logo of the original three-day Woodstock festival held on Max Yasgur’s farm in Bethel in August 1969.

GettyImages 2698788 Woodstocks 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Dozens Of Statues

Members of the crowd at the Woodstock Festival in Bethal, New York. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Tourism officials say local artists will be commissioned to paint the doves in colors reminiscent of the 1960s. The doves will be placed in communities across the county by mid-June and will stay in place beyond 2019.

GettyImages 56659392 Woodstocks 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Dozens Of Statues

Carlos Santana (right) and bassist David Brown perform with the other members of Santana at ‘Woodstock,’ 1969 (Photo by Tucker Ransom/Getty Images)

New York state is also awarding Sullivan County $750,000 to be used to market and promote Woodstock’s golden anniversary.

GettyImages 3137441 Woodstocks 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Dozens Of Statues

August 1969: Two young men in the of a car after hitching a lift home from the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

 

GettyImages 3353056 Woodstocks 50th Anniversary Celebrated With Dozens Of Statues

August 1969: A group of friends sitting by their car at the Woodstock Music and Arts Fair, one of them is giving a peace sign. (Photo by Three Lions/Getty Images)

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s