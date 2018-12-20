BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) — To commemorate the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Art Fair, officials in Sullivan County in upstate New York say they’ll install dozens of dove statues to commemorate the legendary event.

County officials and the Sullivan Catskills Visitors Association unveiled 36 fiberglass doves Wednesday. The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports the large statues harken back to the dove in the official logo of the original three-day Woodstock festival held on Max Yasgur’s farm in Bethel in August 1969.

Tourism officials say local artists will be commissioned to paint the doves in colors reminiscent of the 1960s. The doves will be placed in communities across the county by mid-June and will stay in place beyond 2019.

New York state is also awarding Sullivan County $750,000 to be used to market and promote Woodstock’s golden anniversary.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.