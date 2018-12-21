  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMImpractical Jokers
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CC Sabathia, doctors, New York Presbyterian Hospital, New York Yankees
NEW YORK (AP) — Communication between doctors and CC Sabathia was the key to attacking a potentially dangerous heart problem.
GettyImages 1052761240 Communication Is Key To Doctors Finding Heart Issue With Yankee CC

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

Doctors inserted a stent after a blockage was found in an artery from his heart.
Sabathia’s agent, Kyle Thousand, told The Athletic the procedure took place Dec. 11. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the 38-year-old pitcher is expected to report to spring training on time in mid-February.
GettyImages 1052705280 Communication Is Key To Doctors Finding Heart Issue With Yankee CC

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

“We are thankful that CC was smart enough to convey his symptoms to our medical staff, and in turn they immediately engaged New York-Presbyterian Hospital, who quickly determined the root cause of what ailed him,” Cashman said in a statement Friday. “We are also encouraged that the procedure CC underwent was performed as planned.”
GettyImages 1052710444 Communication Is Key To Doctors Finding Heart Issue With Yankee CC

(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

 

Sabathia is listed as 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, and the left-hander’s weight has contributed to a chronic right knee problem that has required several operations.
© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s