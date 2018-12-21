MOUNT CLEMENS (CBS Detroit/AP) — Another inmate has died at the Macomb County jail.

The victim and his cellmate were hospitalized after snorting medication they received from another inmate in custody.

The sheriff’s office says deputies administered two doses of the opiate antidote Narcan Wednesday to 28-year-old Nicholas DiFranco at the jail in Mount Clemens, northeast of Detroit. He later died at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation shows DiFranco and his 30-year-old cellmate crushed and snorted the substance then slept. The sheriff’s office says in a release Thursday that the cellmate later woke to find DiFranco “having some type of medical issue.”

Officials said they were trying to determine what the substance was and how it was obtained.

DiFranco of St. Clair Shores had been in the jail since Nov. 7 on embezzlement and drug paraphernalia charges.

