Filed Under:Deloitte LLC, Inforum, Michigan Matters, Michigan Women Forward

Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As more women enter the workforce across Metro Detroit, few are making it to the board room or CEO suite. What will it take to change that trajectory?

Mark Davidoff, Michigan Managing Partner of Deloitte LLC, Terry Barclay, CEO and President of Inforum, and Carolyn Cassin, President & CEO of Michigan Women Forward appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of MICHIGAN MATTERS, to talk about it.

MG 0515 Michigan Matters: Michigan Women in Corporate America

Mark Davidoff, Michigan Managing Partner for Deloitte LLC, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

Davidoff has been involved with Board Ready Women – an invite-only program for leading Metro Detroit female executives to help groom them for corporate board positions.

Inforum has issued reports on the status of women across Michigan in business for years. Women have made gains, but not quick enough, Barclay mentioned.

MG 0529 Michigan Matters: Michigan Women in Corporate America

Terry Barclay, CEO and President of Inforum, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

Cassin’s organization has been helping women entrepreneurs across Michigan find funds and loans to start and grow.
She talked about upcoming changes for her organizations and loans available in 2019.

MG 0526 Michigan Matters: Michigan Women in Corporate America

Carolyn Cassin, President and CEO of Michigan Women Forward, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

