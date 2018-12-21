Southfield (CBS Detroit) – As more women enter the workforce across Metro Detroit, few are making it to the board room or CEO suite. What will it take to change that trajectory?

Mark Davidoff, Michigan Managing Partner of Deloitte LLC, Terry Barclay, CEO and President of Inforum, and Carolyn Cassin, President & CEO of Michigan Women Forward appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of MICHIGAN MATTERS, to talk about it.

Davidoff has been involved with Board Ready Women – an invite-only program for leading Metro Detroit female executives to help groom them for corporate board positions.

Inforum has issued reports on the status of women across Michigan in business for years. Women have made gains, but not quick enough, Barclay mentioned.

Cassin’s organization has been helping women entrepreneurs across Michigan find funds and loans to start and grow.

She talked about upcoming changes for her organizations and loans available in 2019.

