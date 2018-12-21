DETROIT (AP) — In an effort to combat hunger for local families, Muslim volunteers will serve meals in a soup kitchen on Christmas Eve so Christians can get ready for the holiday.

Mercy-USA for Aid and Development says it’s the second year it has organized a team to relieve Christian volunteers at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. Organizers say the effort provides a break for Manna Community Meal volunteers so they can prepare their family’s holiday meals.

Members of Detroit’s Jewish community plan their 22nd annual Mitzvah Day on Christmas. Nearly 1,000 volunteers are expected to visit about 40 Detroit-area nonprofit organizations, delivering meals and toys, visiting the elderly and other services.

Mitzvah Day was started to fill staff shortages or allow organizations to reduce staffing on Christmas. The Michigan Muslim Community Council also participates.

