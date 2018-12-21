  • CBS 62 Live Video

TAYLOR (AP) — Authorities say a woman and a 2-year-old boy have died and a 4-year-old girl is hospitalized after a Taylor home went up in flames around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

The city of Taylor says in a news release that the fire may have begun in the basement of the house. The city says a 23-year-old mother and the boy died, while the girl was being treated Friday morning at Children’s Hospital of Michigan. Names weren’t immediately released.

Foul play isn’t suspected, but the fire department is investigating the cause.

