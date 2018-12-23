Filed Under:$67M, Aquaman, Bumblebee, Mary Poppins Returns, Movies
NEW YORK (AP) — Moviegoers take your pick. “Mary Poppins Returns”, “Bumblebee” and “Aquaman” head a busy pre-Christmas weekend at the box office hauling in over $67M.
GettyImages 1074392276 $67.4M Debut For Aquaman

(Photo by Brook Mitchell/Getty Images)

 

Without a “Star Wars” film on the December schedule for the first time in four years, a crowded slate of films sought to capitalize on the lucrative holiday period in theaters.
GettyImages 1084033916 $67.4M Debut For Aquaman

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – DECEMBER 18: Jason Momoa attends the Australian premiere of Aquaman on December 18, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

 

The DC Comics superhero film “Aquaman” arrived already a juggernaut overseas, where it’s grossed more than $400 million. Including advance previews, “Aquaman” reeled in $72.1 million in U.S. and Canada theaters.
GettyImages 1084112280 $67.4M Debut For Aquaman

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 17: (This photo was changed to black and white) Actress Emily Blunt attends the “Mary Poppins Returns” hosted by The Cinema Society at SVA Theater on December 17, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

 

Returns were more modest for Disney’s “Mary Poppins” sequel and Paramount’s “Transformers” spinoff.
GettyImages 1080127066 $67.4M Debut For Aquaman

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Jorge Lendeborg Jr. attends Premiere Of Paramount Pictures’ “Bumblebee” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

 

“Mary Poppins Returns” debuted with $22.2 million over the weekend, $31 million since opening Wednesday. “Bumblebee” opened with $21 million.
© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s