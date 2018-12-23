Filed Under:Detroit Institute of Arts, DIA, Isabel Toledo, Ruben and Isabel Toledo: Labor of Love, Ruben Toledo

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Institute of Arts has new works on display by artist Ruben & Isabel Toledo.

 

GettyImages 534072174 DIA To Feature New Ruben & Isabel Toledo Works

(Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA))

 

The exhibition titled “Ruben and Isabel Toledo: Labor of Love ” opened this month at the museum and includes works created in response to pieces of the museum’s permanent collection. It’s scheduled to run through July 7.

 

GettyImages 490744868 DIA To Feature New Ruben & Isabel Toledo Works

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lane Bryant)

 

The three-part project includes a large-scale installation designed by the Toledos in response to portions of Diego Rivera’s “Detroit Industry Murals ,” additional new works located throughout the museum and a collaboration with nonprofit Sew Great Detroit on handmade tote bags.

 

GettyImages 490745172 DIA To Feature New Ruben & Isabel Toledo Works

(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lane Bryant)

Isabel Toledo is a fashion designer and artist. Ruben Toledo is an artist whose paintings and illustrations also have strong connections to fashion and style.

 

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s