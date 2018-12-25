Filed Under:Christian Ewing, murder, Taylor Swift

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Parole violation and suspicion of murder results in arrest of 57-year-old.

A man who jumped onstage at a 2015 Taylor Swift concert in California has been arrested on suspicion of beating a man to death in San Diego.

 

Police say 29-year-old Christian Ewing was arrested for a parole violation a few days ago and re-arrested Monday on suspicion of murder. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

 

Authorities say Ewing attacked 57-year-old Gregory Freeman on Dec. 5 in the Midway area and beat him with an object. Freeman died three days later.

 

Three years ago, Ewing sneaked into Swift’s concert at San Diego’s Petco Park and jumped onstage while she was performing.

 

He was tackled by security guards, one of whom suffered a broken rib. Ewing pleaded guilty to assault and got two years’ probation.

 

