  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    8:00 PMThe 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors
    10:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    11:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A 68-year-old western Michigan woman has died after suffering burns when her bathrobe caught fire Christmas Day.

Mary Menn dropped a cigarette Tuesday on the bathrobe she was wearing in her Chester Township home, northwest of Grand Rapids.

The Ottawa County sheriffs’ office said Menn had limited mobility. Her husband pulled her to the floor to smother the flames. He also called 911.

Menn died Tuesday night at a hospital.

The blaze was being investigated as accidental.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s