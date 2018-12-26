Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
01-02-05-09-38-43
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
Poker Lotto
JS-AS-8C-3D-8H
Midday Daily 3
6-0-6
Midday Daily 4
2-4-6-7
Daily 3
4-9-4
Daily 4
0-8-2-5
Fantasy 5
06-08-12-14-37
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
01-06-07-19-21-27-28-30-31-32-33-34-36-37-40-51-52-55-70-75-77-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
