DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

01-02-05-09-38-43

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Poker Lotto

JS-AS-8C-3D-8H

Midday Daily 3

6-0-6

Midday Daily 4

2-4-6-7

Daily 3

4-9-4

Daily 4

0-8-2-5

Fantasy 5

06-08-12-14-37

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-06-07-19-21-27-28-30-31-32-33-34-36-37-40-51-52-55-70-75-77-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

