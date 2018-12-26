  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Michigan, NCAA

ATLANTA (AP) – Juwann Buschell-Beatty, Michigan’s right tackle, is the fourth draft-eligible player to pull out of Saturday’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against No. 10 Florida.

Dave Ablauf, a U of M spokesman, confirmed to The Associated Press that Bushell-Beatty, a fifth-year senior, elected to miss the game.

GettyImages 1060089832 Michigans Bushell Beatty Will Miss Peach Bowl

PISCATAWAY, NJ – NOVEMBER 10: Michigan fans cheer during the third quarter at HighPoint.com Stadium on November 10, 2018 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Michigan won 42-7. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

The No. 8 Wolverines also will be without senior running back Karan Higdon, junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior linebacker Devin Bush. Quarterback Shea Patterson has announced he is returning for his senior season instead of entering the NFL draft.

Bushell-Beatty missed Michigan’s final regular-season game, a loss to Ohio State, with an undisclosed injury. He started the first 11 games of the season.

