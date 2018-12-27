Filed Under:delta

DETROIT (AP) – An Indiana woman accused of attacking a Delta Air Lines crew is moving toward a guilty plea in Detroit federal court.

In a new court filing, Camille Krueger of La Porte, Indiana, is charged with head-butting and spitting on federal officers who were removing her from a Germany-to-Detroit flight last January. The assault charge is filed as a criminal “information,” which is negotiated and typically leads to a guilty plea.

A message seeking comment was left for Krueger’s attorney Thursday.

The incident started in the air. Investigators say Krueger had to be restrained on a Delta plane after attacking her husband and crew members. She had been drinking wine.

Krueger was secured in her seat for the final 90 minutes. A mask and leg restraints were also placed on her.

