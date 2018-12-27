NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Clarkson, Patti LaBelle and Alicia Keys headline a star-studded group that will pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.
The Recording Academy and music mogul Clive Davis will put on the special concert — “Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” — on Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The event will broadcast later in 2019 on CBS.
Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Celine Dion, John Legend, SZA and Janelle Monae will also perform some of Franklin’s biggest hits at the concert. Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry will host the event.
Tickets go on sale Friday. Other performers include Common, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R. and Alessia Cara.
Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit apartment. She was 76.
