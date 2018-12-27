SOUTHFIELD, MI (CBS Detroit) – CBS announced Thursday that they will honor the late “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, during a live GRAMMY celebration January 13, 2018, at 6 pm. The one-of-kind concert will be hosted by Tyler Perry and feature unique performances honoring the late singer. Performers include Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, and SZA.

The live performance will take place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and air live on CBS 62 at 6 pm.

Executive Vice President of CBS Entertainment, Jack Sussman said, “This special will celebrate Aretha Franklin’s numerous accomplishments as an entertainment icon, singer, songwriter, pianist, actress and civil rights activist. Aretha had an incredible effect on humanity and music with her indomitable spirit and grace.”

President & CEO of the Recording Academy, Neil Portnow said, “Aretha Franklin’s reign as the ‘Queen of Soul’ is incomparable and undisputed. For more than six decades, her extraordinary artistic achievements coupled with her passionate dedication to her philanthropic work.”

“I am thrilled to have the Recording Academy and CBS as partners in this global tribute to my very dear friend Aretha Franklin,” said Clive Davis. “Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert — featuring many of today’s greatest artists — will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

ARETHA! A GRAMMY CELEBRATION FOR THE QUEEN OF SOUL will air on CBS, Sunday, January 13, 2019, at 6 p.m.

