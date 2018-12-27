LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Governor-elect Gretchen Whitmer has named members of her Cabinet, including the state’s top environmental regulator and the leader of a transportation agency she says needs more funding to fix the roads.

The Democrat on Thursday announced Paul Ajegba to serve as director of the Department of Transportation. He has worked at MDOT 28 years.

Liesl Eichler Clark, co-founder of a clean-energy policy consulting firm, will lead the Department of Environmental Quality. The agency came under fire for Flint’s water crisis.

Whitmer also named directors of the natural resources, agriculture, state police, military, licensing and insurance departments. She is keeping Heidi Washington on as director of the Department of Corrections. Washington was appointed by outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.

