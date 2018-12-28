  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:Woodstock

BETHEL, N.Y. (AP) – August 2019 will mark 50 years since Woodstock came to a small farm in Bethel, NY.

To celebrate, organizers will host a three-day music festival at the original concert site.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site, announced Thursday that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

The center says performers will include “prominent and emerging artists spanning multiple genres and decades.” The venue says talks by “leading futurists and retro-tech experts” will also be featured.

Beth Woods says the names of performers and speakers will be announced soon.

The Woodstock Music and Arts Fair held Aug. 15-17, 1969 drew more than 400,000 people to Max Yasgur’s farm in the Sullivan County town of Bethel, 85 miles northwest of New York City.

