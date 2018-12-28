Interested in exploring the freshest new spots in Detroit? From a food hall to a clubhouse read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to open their doors around town.

Fort Street Galley



160 W. Fort St.

PHOTO: FORT STREET GALLEY/ YELP

Fort Street Galley is a food hall opened by the Galley Group, which consists of four restaurants that each serve a different selection on their menus. The four restaurants are Allenby, Isla, Lucky’s and Pursue.

Allenby offers a varied menu that features plates like the Persian dip, made of pomegranate molasses braised brisket, Bulgarian feta, spiced Verde and au jus.

Isla serves elevated Filipino cuisine that consists of appetizers, entrees, desserts, rice and more. Look for entrees such as Batchoy, which has egg noodles, beef shank, and bone broth.

Craving barbecue? Then Lucky’s is the spot. The are several barbecue dishes to choose from. One of the options to look for is Lucky’s famous Wagyu kalbi beef sandwich that’s dry spiced, cooked low and slow and is hand-sliced.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp so far, it’s off to a solid start.

Yelper Matthew S., who reviewed it on Dec. 9, noted, “I’ve lived in downtown Detroit for a couple years now and all I can say is this is exactly what it’s been needing. Fast casual food hall with a nice blend of cuisine.”

Steve T. wrote, “Great concept and a nice addition to the downtown restaurant scene. The bar has a large draft selection as well as a cocktail menu.”

Stop in and sample one, or more, of the eateries: Fort Street Galley is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.–midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday.

Detroit City Clubhouse



3401 E. Lafayette St., Elmwood Park

PHOTO: MARTHA R./ YELP

Detroit City Clubhouse is a new sports bar that’s affiliated with Detroit City FC. Featuring an indoor field, the sports bar also offers beer, cocktails, a space to watch televised sports and a diverse menu of bar classics, pies, and salads.

Expect a selection like chicken wings or Irish nachos, made of potato chips smothered in cheese sauce with bacon and green onion. Or try a pie like the Vietnamese chicken sausage pie, made of ground chicken with lemongrass, sage, green onions, and cheddar cheese. (See the full menu here.)

The new spot is proving popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six Yelp reviews.

Yelper Joseph N., who was the first to review it on Nov. 14, said, “I took my family here for lunch this weekend and had a great time. The food was delicious, the service was friendly and prompt and the restaurant was clean and very homey. We couldn’t decide on which pie to order, so we got one of each and shared. Every single one was really delicious.”

Allison F. added, “The Clubhouse is beautiful. Even if you’re not a fan of soccer, you’ll enjoy the atmosphere of the space. Rich wood, smooth leather, plenty of seating, a few TVs to watch various sports, a fun drink menu with reasonable prices and windows on either side of the bar with views of the indoor fields below.”

It’s open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–2 a.m. on Friday, 7 a.m.–2 a.m. on Saturday, and 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday.

Lefty’s Cheesesteak



1335 W. 8 Mile Road, State Fair Grounds

PHOTO: WILLIAM W./ YELP

Lefty’s Cheesesteak is a spot to score cheesesteaks, burgers and hot dogs. This location is among the four different Lefty’s spots in Michigan. Owner Sam Berry opened the restaurant in Livonia originally, branding it as a tribute to the famous left-handed people in the world, such as himself (per the website).

Choose from a menu of hoagies, cold cuts, burgers, corned beef, corn dogs, salads and sides. Sink your teeth into the Big Poppa hoagie, made of steak, American cheese, lettuce, pickles and a house-made sauce with curly fries. Or opt for the Coney special, which has spicy ground beef over a coney dog, topped with chili, mustard, and onions. (See the full menu here.)

With four stars out of six Yelp reviews, it seems to be getting positive attention from local reviewers.

Yelper William W., who reviewed it on Nov. 30, wrote, “It is definitely my go-to cheesesteak spot in Michigan. I don’t usually eat many sandwiches, but I find myself craving Lefty’s all of the time. The cheesesteak is my favorite thing on the menu.”

W S. added, “A great steak and cheese with dried hot cherry peppers. First time at the new location and it was amazing—great service and the food was even fresher.”

The new location has yet to share its hours online.

Mr. Corned Beef

17819 W. 7 Mile Road

PHOTO: MR. CORNED BEEF/ YELP

Mr. Corned Beef is a new deli, offering sandwiches, desserts and more.

Order a junior twister sandwich, which has smoked turkey and corned beef, or an extra large pastrami sandwich. Pick from a selection of sides like coleslaw, potato salad, chicken noodle soup, and turkey soup. Mr. Corned Beef also offers subs, ice cream, cake, and banana pudding. (See the menu here.)

With three stars out of five reviews on Yelp, it’s off to an uneven start thus far, but it’s still early days for the new deli.

Krysten J., who reviewed it on Nov. 18, said, “I ordered a corned beef on an onion roll with Swiss and mustard. It was just ‘meh’ to me. It was salty and more so like sliced lunch meat.”

Michael H., however, wrote, “The Ruben sandwich and the corned beef sandwich both are full of flavor. Both of them are juicy. And both of their large versions individually are large enough to make a meal for either two people or individually for one person to have two meals.”

It’s open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)

