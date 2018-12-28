SOUTHFIELD, MI (CBS Detroit)– Sears has made their decision on an additional 80 Sears and Kmart stores including two in Michigan. Making the new closure list are the stores in Twelve Oaks Mall and a store in Muskegon. The plan is to shut doors late March 2019.

With this latest announcement, it will leave just nine Sears locations in Michigan.

Sears Holdings released a list of stores saying, “As part of Sears Holdings’ processes to accelerate its strategic transformation and facilitate its financial restricting, on December 27, 2018, the company informed associates at 80 stores that we will be closing these Sears and Kmart stores in late March 2019.”

The announcement today makes a total of 120 Sears stores across the country to close its doors.

In October, four Michigan stores were marked for closing including the Briarwood Mall and Lincoln Park locations, as well as the North Charlevoix and Lake Orion Kmart.

No new Kmart store was marked to close in Michigan on Friday.

© 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.