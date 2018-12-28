LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Governor Snyder has signed a $1.3B budget legislation that shifts new tax revenue for schools to other priorities such as roads and environmental cleanup.

The school fund was due for a $174 million annual boost thanks to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that enabled the state to collect taxes on more online purchases. But under the Republican-backed budget deal enacted Friday, the windfall is diverted to roads and a new fund to clean up toxic sites, manage waste and boost recycling.

Snyder, who leaves office Tuesday, approved the plan after lawmakers rejected his proposed hike in landfill dumping fees.

The budget measures also spend more to address the emergence of pollution from man-made chemicals and to hire 175 additional child protective services workers following a scathing audit.

