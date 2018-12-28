Want to see a movie, but not sure what’s worthwhile? Read on for this week’s lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Birmingham.

Read on for the highest rated films to catch, based on critical scores sourced from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. (Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango.)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales is juggling his life between being a high school student and being Spider-Man. However, when Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk uses a super collider, another Spider-Man from another dimension, Peter Parker, accidentally winds up in Miles’ dimension. As Peter trains Miles to become a better Spider-Man, they are soon joined by four other Spider-Men from across the “Spider-Verse.” As all these clashing dimensions start to tear Brooklyn apart, Miles must help the others stop Fisk and return everyone to their own dimensions.

With a critical approval rating of 97 percent and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has proven to be a critical darling since its release on Dec. 14. Per the site’s critical consensus, “‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ matches bold storytelling with striking animation for a purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.”

You can catch it at Emagine Palladium (209 Hamilton Row) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Bumblebee

On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie, on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary yellow VW bug.

With a 94 percent critical approval rating and an audience score of 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, “Bumblebee” has garnered plenty of praise since its release on December 21. The site’s critical consensus indicates that “‘Bumblebee’ proves it’s possible to bring fun and a sense of wonder back to a bloated blockbuster franchise — and sets up its own slate of sequels in the bargain.”

Catch it on the big screen at Emagine Palladium (209 Hamilton Row) through Thursday, Jan. 3. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Aquaman

Arthur Curry learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis and must step forward to lead his people and be a hero to the world.

With a critical approval rating of 64 percent and an audience score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, “Aquaman” is well worth a watch. Per the site’s critical consensus, “‘Aquaman’ swims with its entertainingly ludicrous tide, offering up a CGI superhero spectacle that delivers energetic action with an emphasis on good old-fashioned fun.”

It’s screening at Emagine Palladium (209 Hamilton Row) through Friday, Jan. 4. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

