LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Outgoing Governor Rick Snyder has vetoed legislation that would have made permanent a ban against Michigan doctors prescribing abortion-inducing drugs with webcams or other forms of telemedicine.

The veto issued Friday means Michigan’s prohibition, enacted in 2012, will expire next week.

Snyder says patients should be able to remotely receive safe and proper care, including for a medical abortion, which is when drugs are used to end a pregnancy.

The bill was backed by majority Republicans in the Legislature and opposed by Democrats.

Snyder, who leaves office Tuesday, has also signed $1.3 billion budget legislation that shifts new tax revenue for schools to other priorities such as roads and environmental cleanup.

