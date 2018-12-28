Looking to chow down on some New American fare? A new spot has you covered. Called Yard House, the new arrival is located at 950 W. Big Beaver Road.

The Troy restaurant is the first to open in Michigan but the chain has multiple locations across the country. The menu features many American classic dishes that range from steaks and pizza to seafood and sandwiches. The restaurant also features 110 taps of draft beers to select from, according to the website.

Try the ”Vampire Tacos” made with carnitas, bacon chorizo, chipotle, cumin crema, guacamole, roasted garlic and cilantro that’s wrapped in a grilled, crispy cheese-crusted flour tortilla shell. Add a glass of Brooklyn Lager to go with the meal. For a heartier bite, try the rib eye and shrimp entrée with spinach mashed potatoes, broccolini and house-made steak sauce.

With a 4.5 rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, Yard House is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Donna S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec.18, wrote, “We had coconut shrimp and fried macaroni and cheese for appetizers, with two sauces each. It was very light but filling. For lunch, I had a vampire taco and side salad. My partner had the shrimp and vodka sauce with pasta. Both were delicious.”

Yelper Jeanette T. added, “This was my first time at a Yard House and I will definitely be back. I was debating between the poke nachos and the poke bowl. I ended up trying the bowl which was outstanding. The truffle fries were delicious too. The Hawaiian mule is now my favorite.”

Head on over to check it out: Yard House is open from 11 a.m.–12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday and 11 a.m.–1:20 a.m on Friday–Saturday.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.