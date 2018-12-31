If you’ve got Italian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called San Morello, the newcomer is located at 1400 Woodward Ave. The new Italian restaurant can be found right within the new Shinola Hotel (which is set to open soon) in downtown Detroit.

The menu features authentic Italian food that consists of wood-fired entrees, pizzas, and pasta made from scratch by chef Andrew Carmellini. Expect to see pizzas like the Blue Crab pizza, which has tomato, garlic crema, and jalapeño, or indulge in a bowl of Spaghetti Alla Ricci that has Santa Barbara sea urchin, lemon and chili. Top the meal off with any dessert, such as the Sicilian pistachio cake with olive oil gelato.

With a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, San Morello has been warmly received by patrons.

Doug S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 22, wrote, “It was great food, great service, and a great location. My wife and I shared the butter-bean dip, burrata, OG pizza, and grandma’s ravioli. Each dish was flavorful and well-constructed.”

And Frank T. wrote, “We had two starters that were amazing. The beet salad and Caprese salad were so delicious and prepared like I’ve never seen. … The ravioli was fresh, firm and prepared perfectly. The trout was fresh and prepared just right too.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. San Morello is open from 5–10 p.m. on Monday-Wednesday and Sunday, and 5–11 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday.

