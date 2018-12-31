LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bouncing Baby Girl rings in 2019 for Ricky Martin and partner Jwan Yosef.
The Grammy-nominated singer announced the arrival of his daughter with an Instagram post showing off the infant’s tiny hands. Martin says the girl is named Lucia.
🇪🇸Nos emociona anunciar que nos hemos convertido en padres de una hermosa y saludable niña a la que hemos llamado Lucía Martin-Yosef. Esto ha sido sin duda un cumpleaños y celebración de la Navidad única en nuestras vidas. Tanto sus hermanos como Jwan y yo estamos completamente enamorados de nuestra beba y agradecidos de poder comenzar este 2019 con el mejor regalo que podíamos recibir, el regalo de la vida. 🇬🇧 We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia ❤
Martin’s post didn’t include any additional details, other than that the baby girl is healthy. Martin’s post says his family, which includes husband Jwan Yosef and 10-year-old twin sons, have “fallen in love with Lucia.”
The “Living La Vida Loca” singer garnered an Emmy nomination earlier this year for his supporting role in the FX series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”
