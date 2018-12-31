  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMPaid Program
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Michigan, snyder, UP

LANSING (AP) — Attention Yoopers: That guy pumping gas might be Rick Snyder.

The Michigan governor released a brief video Sunday about his plans after leaving state government. He says he and wife Sue plan to take an Upper Peninsula “whirlwind waterfall” tour at some point in 2019.

Snyder says most people know about Tahquamenon Falls in the eastern Upper Peninsula. He also mentioned Bond Falls, Angel Falls and Canyon Falls. He says he owes his wife “some vacations” and “another honeymoon period” after eight years as governor.

Snyder, who enjoys calling himself a nerd, says he’ll use an Excel spreadsheet to plan the waterfall trip. He leaves office Tuesday.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s