  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cayden Primeau, Finland, Jack Hughes, Jason Robertson, Josh Norris, Logan Cockerill, Ryan Poehling, Sweden, Tyler Madden, USA World Junior Tournament
VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — With Jack Hughes on the shelf, US Juniors continue to roll.
GettyImages 1087636848 USA Hockey Defeats Finland In World Juniors

VICTORIA , BC – DECEMBER 26: Tyler Madden #9 of United States against Slovakia during the IIHF World Junior Championships at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on December 26, 2018 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

 

Northeastern’s Tyler Madden scored twice and Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist as the United States closed out the preliminary round of the world junior hockey championship Monday night with a 4-1 win over Finland.
GettyImages 1075183358 USA Hockey Defeats Finland In World Juniors

VICTORIA , BC – DECEMBER 26: Dylan Samberg #4, Tyler Madden #9, Noah Cates #21 and Logan Cockerill #12 of Team United States celebrate a goal in front of goaltender Samuel Hlavaj #2 of Team Slovakia at the IIHF World Junior Championships at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on December 26, 2018 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

 

The Americans finished second in Group B behind unbeaten Sweden.
The U.S. will face the Czech Republic in the quarterfinal round. Russia plays Slovakia, Canada takes on Finland, and Sweden opposes Switzerland. Games resume Wednesday.
GettyImages 1087637074 USA Hockey Defeats Finland In World Juniors

VICTORIA , BC – DECEMBER 26: Josh Norris of United States competes against Slovakia during the IIHF World Junior Championships at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on December 26, 2018 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

 

St. Cloud State’s Ryan Poehling also scored and Michigan’s Josh Norris had two assists as the Americans outshot Finland 39-28.
“I think as a team, collectively, we played great,” Poehling said. “We for sure played a full 60, which was nice to see. It’s going to be good for us heading into the medal round with that kind of confidence.”
GettyImages 1076316852 USA Hockey Defeats Finland In World Juniors

VICTORIA , BC – DECEMBER 31: Joel Farabee #28 of the United States celebrates with teammate Cayden Primeau #30 following a win over Finland at the IIHF World Junior Championships at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on December 31, 2018 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

 

Northeastern’s Cayden Primeau earned his second win in net and has a 1.50 goals-against average in the tournament.
“It really helps that the guys stepped up and were blocking shots and keeping them to the outside,” Primeau said.
Jack Hughes, expected to be the first pick in the upcoming NHL draft, missed his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. He has not played since getting an assist in the opening 2-1 win over Slovakia.
Poehling thinks the American squad matches up well against the Czech Republic.
GettyImages 1075817818 USA Hockey Defeats Finland In World Juniors

VICTORIA , BC – DECEMBER 29: Ryan Poehling #11 of the United States celebrates his third period goal with teammate Oliver Wahlstrom #18 versus Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championships at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on December 29, 2018 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

 

“We’ve got a lot of deep lines and they’re kind of front-heavy,” he said. “So for us to just tighten up against those top guys and play four lines, it’s going to help us a lot.”
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s