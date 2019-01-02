  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP) — Mayor Mike Duggan is scheduled to receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the show floor construction for the 2019 North American International Auto Show at Cobo Center in downtown Detroit.

Organizers of the event say Duggan also will meet Monday with some of the hundreds of skilled trades workers who help on the show. He will be joined by auto show chair Bill Golling and vice chair Doug North.

The show starts Jan. 14. It’s open to the public from Jan. 19-27.

More than 800,000 people attended the event’s public days last January.

