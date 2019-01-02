(CBS Philly/CBS Local)–And if your New Year’s resolution is to give up alcohol, you may be interested in this study. British researchers found that people who gave up drinking for the first month of 2018 reported drinking less eight months later.

Researchers from the University of Sussex observed over 800 people who took part in “Dry January” — a health campaign to abstain from alcohol.

“The simple act of taking a month off alcohol helps people drink less in the long term: by August people are reporting one extra dry day per week,” says Dr. Richard de Visser, the study’s psychologist.

Seven in 10 participants slept better the study noted.

Three in five participants lost weight.