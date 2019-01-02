Filed Under:2019, Gretchen Whitmer

LANSING (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is directing state employees to immediately report all “imminent” threats to public health, safety or welfare higher up the chain.

The Democrat issued her first executive directive Wednesday, a day after taking office. She was joined by employees of the state Department of Environmental Quality, which came under fire for its role in Flint’s water crisis during former Gov. Rick Snyder’s administration.

Whitmer says she wants to ensure that state workers are empowered to speak up “when they feel our public health is at risk.” Her order tells department and agency directors who receive a report to assess whether there is an imminent threat and to report their decision to Whitmer’s chief compliance officer.

