Oakland County (CBS Detroit) – In 1985, Helen O’ Grady, a popular TV actress in Australia, decided to create a completely new way to develop children and created a children’s drama program using various fun and fast paced drama activities to build children’s speaking, acting and social skills. Parents saw the remarkable benefits of class participation and classes built quickly throughout Australia. In 1989, the program was launched into other countries as The Helen O’Grady Children’s Drama Academy. Today her children’s drama program has proved so successful that there are over 50,000 students currently attending classes in over 1,500 locations throughout the United States, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Drama Kids International, Inc. is both proud and excited to be the exclusive U.S. provider of the Helen O’Grady Children’s Drama Program, the most popular after-school children’s drama program in the world offering acting classes for toddlers, kids, tweens and teens.

“Drama Kids is a self-development drama program where we teach our kids life skills through drama activities,” explains Pam Kornfeld, Director and Owner of Drama Kids Oakland County. “Our kids are learning how to creatively solve problems. it’s totally out of the box here.

They work on improv (improvisation) from the day they walk into this classroom. And improv is not just an acting skill, it’s a life skill.”

“The really cool part about being an instructor from day one is you really get to see the progress of the students. Courtney Olsen, Instructor at Drama Kids. “We have some kids who come in here who are just terrified to talk even to the teacher, and by the end of the school year they are up on stage performing an entire play with confidence you would have never even guessed.”

“They should leave our program with higher self-esteem, better self-confidence, and they should just feel really, really good about themselves.”

Watch for “Eye on Detroit” segments weekdays during “CBS This Morning” at 7 a.m. featuring unique and positive stories from the Motor City.