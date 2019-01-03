Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With the new year here, the MICHIGAN MATTERS roundtable of Denise Ilitch, L. Brooks Patterson and Peter Bhatia joins Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain as they weigh in on some of the big stories already looming large in 2019.

With the 2019 NAIAS set to open next week at Cobo Center with over 5,000 journalists expected and top CEOs from the auto and tech world, the panel talked about challenges before GM and Ford.

Ilitch, Patterson and Bhatia also discussed President Donald Trump and how Michigan would figure in to his plans (with the 2020 Presidential election firmly in sight and Michigan being a swing state).

The panel shared thoughts on Gov. Whitmer and her challenges and opportunities as new governor of Michigan. Patterson also talks about his political future as Oakland County Executive.

