(CBS) – The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death of an 11-year-old boy in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Camron Jean-Pierre was known to have an allergic reaction to fish.

Police say his father was cooking cod at his home on 82nd Street near Flatlands Avenue Tuesday evening when the boy began to have an apparent allergic reaction.When he started showing symptoms, his family hooked him up to a breathing machine.

About 15 minutes later, he lost consciousness. That’s when the family called 911.

He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital and died a short time later.

Investigators believe the boy had a reaction to the smell of the cooking fish.

