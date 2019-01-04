  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:$1 Million Grant, Jeffery Seller, Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit, Seller-Lehrer Foundation

DETROIT (AP) — Jeffrey Seller of “Hamilton” fame to donate $1 million to the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit.

 

gettyimages 51053962 Detroit Youth Center To Receive $1 Million Grant

NEW YORK – JULY 12: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) “Rent” producer Jeffery Seller and Queer Eye’s Jai Rodriguez talk as they attend Broadway show “Rent” anniversary party at Therapy July 12, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

 

Mosaic says the Seller-Lehrer Family Foundation grant will be distributed over five years and will fund its summer camp and a middle school program.

The annual funding will support up to 200 camp scholarships. Funding also will be set aside for an endowment to support future programs.

 

gettyimages 52673756 Detroit Youth Center To Receive $1 Million Grant

NEW YORK – APRIL 20: Jeffery Seller and Katherine Kellner arrive at the opening night of “Hurlyburly” after party at AER on April 20, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

 

Seller is a Detroit-area native. He started the foundation along with Josh Lehrer, a photographer and documentarist.

“Hamilton” is an award-winning take on the nation’s first U.S. treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton. It has been cheered for reclaiming the nation’s founding story with a multicultural cast.

 

gettyimages 51053960 Detroit Youth Center To Receive $1 Million Grant

NEW YORK – JULY 12: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Queer Eye’s Jai Rodriguez and “Rent” producer Jeffery Seller talk with a reporter from Variety as they attend Broadway show “Rent” anniversary party at Therapy July 12, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

 

The nonprofit Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit was founded 27 years ago.

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s