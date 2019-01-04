  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Ten basketball, Michigan Wolverines, No. 2, penn state, undefeated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Opposing defense focus on Jordan Poole, but is it working?

“I think today was the first time that I was actually being denied the ball on the perimeter, so it was something that I had to adjust to,” the Michigan sophomore said. “But we know that we were able to read the coverages. I think that’s something that really started to get us going later in the second half.”

 

 

gettyimages 1089545800 Nittany Lions Latest Victim of Undefeated Wolverines 68 55

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 03: Jordan Poole #2 of the Michigan Wolverines takes a three point shot next to Rasir Bolton #13 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Crisler Arena on January 03, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Poole scored 17 points and Iggy Brazdeikis had 16 points and 11 rebounds as No. 2 Michigan returned to Big Ten play with a 68-55 victory over Penn State on Thursday night. It was the ninth straight game in double figures for Poole, who appeared comfortable on a night when his team struggled to get untracked.

 

 

gettyimages 1089565886 Nittany Lions Latest Victim of Undefeated Wolverines 68 55

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 03: Head coach John Beilein of the Michigan Wolverines reacts from the bench while playing the Penn State Nittany Lions at Crisler Arena on January 03, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 68-55. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The unbeaten Wolverines (14-0, 3-0) weren’t always that dominant while playing lesser competition in December, and the first half against Penn State (7-7, 0-3) wasn’t all that great either from an aesthetic standpoint. The teams combined for 18 turnovers in the first 20 minutes, and Michigan led 25-20.

The Nittany Lions scored the first two points of the second, but the Wolverines responded with a 13-3 run.

 

 

gettyimages 1089566030 Nittany Lions Latest Victim of Undefeated Wolverines 68 55

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 03: Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines gets to the basket past Josh Reaves #23 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Crisler Arena on January 03, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 68-55. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Charles Matthews scored 14 points for Michigan.

Mike Watkins scored 19 points for Penn State, and Lamar Stevens added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

 

 

gettyimages 1089560094 Nittany Lions Latest Victim of Undefeated Wolverines 68 55

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 03: Mike Watkins #24 of the Penn State Nittany Lions dunks in the second half while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on January 03, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 68-55. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Penn State shot 1 of 14 from 3-point range and couldn’t keep up after holding Michigan to 36-percent shooting in the first half.

“I really enjoyed this game, competing. I thought our team showed some real grit and some incredible passion,” Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers said. “This is a game we can build on.”

 

 

gettyimages 1089560400 Nittany Lions Latest Victim of Undefeated Wolverines 68 55

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 03: Head coach Pat Chambers of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts during the second half while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on January 03, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 68-55. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Chambers apologized following the game for an incident in the first half in which he appeared to shove freshman guard Myles Dread during a timeout.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Defense is the calling card for this Penn State team. The Nittany Lions have held 12 of their 14 opponents below their scoring average coming into the game. Michigan came reasonably close to its average of 73.2 points, and Penn State couldn’t overcome its 18 turnovers.

 

 

gettyimages 1089560112 Nittany Lions Latest Victim of Undefeated Wolverines 68 55

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 03: Lamar Stevens #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions reacts in the second half while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on January 03, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 68-55. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

“We stayed in the game with them,” Watkins said. “We played our hardest. We just have to limit our mistakes. If we limit our mistakes, I feel like it would’ve been a better outcome.”

 

 

gettyimages 1089545774 Nittany Lions Latest Victim of Undefeated Wolverines 68 55

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 03: Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines gets a shot off over Trent Buttrick #35 of the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Crisler Arena on January 03, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Michigan: Only four undefeated teams remain in Division I, and the Wolverines kept their run going with a workmanlike effort. Michigan has won eight straight against Penn State and has won 28 of its last 29 overall — with the only loss coming in last season’s national title game against Villanova.

INJURY

Michigan sophomore Isaiah Livers missed the game. He’s been dealing with back spasms, and coach John Beilein said he’ll have an MRI on Friday.

“He practiced the last two days. He asked out of an extra session on Tuesday because his back was a little sore,” Beilein said. “We worked on it. He practiced fine yesterday, but he woke up really sore today.”

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolverines trail only Duke in the AP Top 25 . The Blue Devils face Clemson on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Penn State: The Nittany Lions host No. 22 Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Michigan: The Wolverines host No. 21 Indiana on Sunday.

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s