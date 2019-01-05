COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — MSU road win at Columbus a character builder in tough Big Ten.
COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 5: Matt McQuaid #20 of the Michigan State Spartans and Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans meet with Head Coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans during a break in action in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 5, 2019 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan State defeated Ohio State 86-77. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Cassius Winston scored 25 points, Nick Ward added 21 and No. 8 Michigan State extended its unbeaten streak to eight games with an 86-77 victory over No. 14 Ohio State on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 5: Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates after being fouled while making a basket in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 5, 2019 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan State defeated Ohio State 86-77. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
The second half was tied six times before the Spartans took the lead on a Ward foul shot, and a layup by Kenny Goins put them up by three with 3:28 left.
COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 5: Kyle Ahrens #0 of the Michigan State Spartans finishes off a drive to the basket with a dunk in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 5, 2019 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Michigan State defeated Ohio State 86-77. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
A Kyle Ahrens put-back at the 2:35 mark, a turnover by Ohio State’s Keyshawn Woods and a pair of Aaron Henry foul shots all but sealed it for Michigan State. Ohio State got to within six points twice in the last minute but couldn’t get closer.
COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 5: Kaleb Wesson #34 of the Ohio State Buckeyes shoots a three-point basket over Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans near the end of the first half on January 5, 2019 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Kaleb Wesson scored 25 points despite being in second-half foul trouble, and Luther Muhammed had 12 for the Buckeyes (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten), who saw a six game winning streak snapped.
COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 5: C.J. Jackson #3 of the Ohio State Buckeyes is fouled by Foster Loyer #3 of the Michigan State Spartans in the first half as Jackson attempts to drive to the basket on January 5, 2019 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Michigan State (13-2, 4-0) hasn’t lost since Nov. 27.
Ohio State led 43-36 at halftime, boosted by a late 3-pointer from Duane Washington Jr. and another from Kaleb Wesson with 13 seconds left in the half.
BIG PICTURE
COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 5: Head Coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans shouts instructions to his team in the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 5, 2019 at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Michigan State: Despite missing injured junior guard Joshua Langford, the Spartans bore down late in the second half and won their first of the new year after going 6-0 in December.
Ohio State: Matched Michigan State every step of the way until its shooting went cold and it faltered late. Kaleb Wesson continues to be the featured player on a fairly talented team, but the Buckeyes need a clone of him to help out.
UP NEXT
Michigan State: Hosts Purdue on Tuesday.
Ohio State: At Rutgers on Tuesday.
