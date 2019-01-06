Filed Under:Big Ten basketball, Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan Wolverines basketball, Unbeaten

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Undefeated, Wolverines making it look easy.

Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help No. 2 Michigan build a double-digit lead and the Wolverines held on for a 74-63 victory over No. 21 Indiana on Sunday to remain unbeaten.

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 06: Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines gets to the basket past Juwan Morgan #13 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at Crisler Arena on January 06, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 74-63. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 06: Jordan Poole #2 of the Michigan Wolverines gets a second half shot off around Justin Smith #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers at Crisler Arena on January 06, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 74-63. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Jordan Poole also finished with 18 points for the Wolverines (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who are a win away from matching the school’s best start. They joined No. 8 Michigan State as the two teams without a Big Ten loss four games into the 20-game conference schedule.

The Hoosiers (12-3, 3-1) had won seven straight since losing at Duke.

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 06: Zavier Simpson #3 of the Michigan Wolverines drives between Devonte Green #11 and Zach McRoberts #15 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Crisler Arena on January 06, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Michigan’s Zavier Simpson scored 12 points and freshman Brandon Johns had eight points and eight rebounds.

Indiana’s Juwan Morgan scored 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting. Romero Langford added 17 points.

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 06: Juwan Morgan #13 of the Indiana Hoosiers drives to the basket past Jon Teske #15 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first half at Crisler Arena on January 06, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 74-63. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

When Morgan and Langford were in foul trouble early in the first half, the Wolverines took advantage and gained control of the game for good.

Michigan led 44-29 at halftime and didn’t have much trouble keeping a comfortable cushion after halftime in part because Morgan picked up his third and fourth fouls.

BIG PICTURE

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 06: Romeo Langford #0 of the Indiana Hoosiers gets a shot off over Eli Brooks #55 of the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Crisler Arena on January 06, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 74-63. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Indiana: The Hoosiers’ top two players, Langford and Morgan, have to learn how to avoid getting into foul trouble because of their value to the team. Both went to the bench with two fouls early in the game and Morgan was limited even more in the second half because he had two more fouls while trying to defend shots from the perimeter. Indiana will have more depth when center De’Ron Davis and guard Rob Phinisee return from injuries.

 

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 06: Charles Matthews #1 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a first half play wth teammates Zavier Simpson #3 and Jon Teske #15 while playing the Indiana Hoosiers at Crisler Arena on January 06, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Michigan: The Wolverines usually play just two players off the bench, but Johns may have earned more playing time. He had to play because center Jon Teske and his backup, Austin Davis, were in foul trouble while trying to defend Morgan. Johns made the most of the opportunity with season highs in points, rebounds and minutes (13) and hurt the Hoosiers’ comeback hopes.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Plays at Maryland (12-3, 3-1) on Friday.
Michigan: Plays at Illinois (4-11, 0-4) on Thursday.

 

