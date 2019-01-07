BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Hollywood Foreign Press Association complete list of winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards.
FILM
Drama: “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for "Bohemian Rhapsody" winner Rami Malek poses with Queen band members Roger Taylor (R) and Brian May (L) during the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019
Actress, Drama: Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Actor, Drama: Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Comedy or Musical: “Green Book”
Actor, Comedy or Musical: Christian Bale, “Vice”
Actress, Comedy or Musical: Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”
Regina King winner of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture 'If Beale Street Could Talk' award
Actress-Supporting Role: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Actor-Supporting Role: Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Foreign Language Film: “Roma”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Roma”
Mahershala Ali, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for 'Green Book'
Screenplay: Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”
Animated: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
Original Score: Justin Hurwitz, “First Man”
Original Song: “Shallow,” ”A Star Is Born”
TELEVISION
Drama: “The Americans”
Cast and crew of 'The Americans' including Producer Justin Falvey, Brandon J. Dirden, Keidrich Sellati, Holly Taylor, Producer Joel Fields, producer Joe Weisberg pose in the press room with award for Best Television Series
Actress, Drama: Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Actor, Drama: Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
Musical or Comedy: “The Kominsky Method”
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Actor, Musical or Comedy: Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Actress, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Arquette, “Escape at Dannemora”
Outstanding Limited Series award for 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' winners, (L-R) Cody Fern, Darren Criss, Judith Light, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin, Finn Wittrock, and Jon Jon Briones
Actor, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”
Actress, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Patricia Clarkson, “Sharp Objects”
Actor, Supporting Role, Limited Series or Movie Made for Television: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
