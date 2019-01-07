  • CBS 62 Live Video

11 players get inducted into College Hall of Fame including Texas quarterback Vince Young and Notre Dame speedster Raghib Ismail and Michigan State running back Lorenzo White.

 

gettyimages 768234655 College Hall To Induct MSU Great Lorenzo White, Vince Young And Others

Lorenzo White #44, Running Back for the Houston Oilers during the American Football Conference Central game against the Cleveland Browns on 20 December 1992 at Cleveland Municipal Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio, United States. The Oilers won the game 17 – 14. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Allsport/Getty Images)

 

Young was the Heisman Trophy runner-up and led the Longhorns to the 2005 national championship with a memorable performance in the Rose Bowl against Southern California. Ismail, better known as Rocket, was an electric receiver and kick returner for the Fighting Irish and the Heisman runner-up in 1990.

 

 

gettyimages 72573744 College Hall To Induct MSU Great Lorenzo White, Vince Young And Others

3 Oct 1999: Raghib Ismail #81 of the Dallas Cowboys carries the ball during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Texas Stadium in Dallas, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Cardinals 35-7. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Stockman /Allsport

 

The rest of the players to be enshrined at the National Football Foundation’s award banquet in December include Arkansas running back Darren McFadden, Oklahoma defensive back Rickey Dixon, John Carroll linebacker London Fletcher, Texas A&M defensive lineman Jacob Green, North Carolina State receiver Torry Holt, Arizona State quarterback Jake Plummer, USC defensive back Troy Polamalu, Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas, Michigan State running back Lorenzo White and Mississippi linebacker Patrick Willis.

 

gettyimages 133510703 College Hall To Induct MSU Great Lorenzo White, Vince Young And Others

TEMPE, AZ – NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Dennis Erickson of the Arizona State Sun Devils watches warm ups before the college football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Sun Devil Stadium on November 19, 2011 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Dennis Erickson, who coached Miami to two national championships, and Joe Taylor, who won 233 games at historically black colleges, were selected for induction as coaches.

 

gettyimages 607930876 College Hall To Induct MSU Great Lorenzo White, Vince Young And Others

BERKELEY, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Former player Ricky Williams of the Texas Longhorns stands on the sideline before a game against the California Golden Bears on September 17, 2016 at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. Cal won 50-43. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

 

Young was the first FBS player to pass for more than 3,000 yards and run for more than 1,000, leading Texas to an undefeated season in 2005. Against USC in the Rose Bowl, Young passed for 267 yards, ran for 200 and scrambled for a game-winning touchdown on fourth down with 19 seconds left in a 41-38 victory.

Ismail was part of Notre Dame’s 1988 national championship team and had six return touchdowns in his career, including five on kickoffs. He is best remembered for taking two kicks back for touchdowns against Michigan in 1989.

 

gettyimages 498319962 1 College Hall To Induct MSU Great Lorenzo White, Vince Young And Others

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – NOVEMBER 22: Darren McFadden #20 of the Dallas Cowboys carries during the second half of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on November 22, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

 

McFadden was a two-time Heisman runner-up, coming in second behind Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith in 2006 and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow in 2007.

 

