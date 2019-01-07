Filed Under:Dwayne Haskins, NFL Draft, ohio state

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Haskins Jr. says he is entering the NFL draft and foregoing his senior season at Ohio State.

 

 

gettyimages 1076498624 Dwayne Haskins Jr., OSU Quarterback Headed to NFL

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media after winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

The third-year sophomore announced Monday on Twitter that he will depart the program after one year as a starter in which he broke most school and Big Ten single-season passing records. He also finished third in Heisman Trophy voting.

Haskins is projected to be a first-round draft pick.

 

 

gettyimages 1076498368 Dwayne Haskins Jr., OSU Quarterback Headed to NFL

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 01: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer celebrate after winning the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

His decision comes after he completed 25 of 37 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl, which also was the last game for retiring coach Urban Meyer.

 

gettyimages 1056960290 2 Dwayne Haskins Jr., OSU Quarterback Headed to NFL

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 3: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes in the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on November 3, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Nebraska 36-31. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

The announcement Friday that Georgia quarterback Justin Fields would transfer to Ohio State divulged Haskins’ decision. Haskins said he and Fields talked before Fields made the decision to come to Ohio State with a chance to be the starter next season.

 

