DETROIT (AP) – The North American International Auto Show is still under construction, but Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan stopped by to check out the progress.

The mayor was joined on Monday’s tour by auto show chair Bill Golling and vice chair Doug North as well as a throng of media members as he walked around the floor of the Cobo Center convention hall.

The annual North American International Auto Show gets underway with a media preview in a week’s time. It’s open to the public from Jan. 19-27. More than 800,000 people attended the event’s public days a year ago.

The 2020 show will shift to June from January, a development that Duggan praised on Monday, predicting the warmer weather will draw “thousands and thousands of people on the streets of Detroit.”

