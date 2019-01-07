  • CBS 62 Live Video

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan DNR hits the roads.

An initial inventory of state forest roads maintained by Michigan’s Natural Resources department is complete.

 

shutterstock 626814899 State Forest Roads In Michigan Get Inventoried

 

The state says it spent two years mapping and reviewing the conditions of the network of roads. Computer mapping technology was used to consolidate previously mapped roads into a single, comprehensive database.

The work has led to a compilation of interactive maps that show where off-road vehicle use is allowed on state forest roads.

 

shutterstock 330941186 State Forest Roads In Michigan Get Inventoried

 

Forest Resources Division chief Deb Begalle says “forests roads are a resource to help people get out and enjoy Michigan’s public forests.”

Roads in the southern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula were inventoried last year. Northern Lower Peninsula roads were inventoried during 2017.

 

