LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Newly elected Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed an executive directive superseding an order Former Gov. Rick Snyder signed days for leaving, prohibiting discrimination against LGBT people by state government, contractors and others.

Whitmer’s directive, like Snyder’s, requires all recipients of state contracts, grants and loans to extend protections to their employees. But hers does not provide an exemption for religious organizations.

The Democrat signed the directive Monday at an LGBT community center in the Detroit suburb of Ferndale.

It clarifies that employment protections cover all state employees and prohibits discrimination in state services, including on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or expression.

LGBT advocates and civil rights groups are applauding Whitmer’s move.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.