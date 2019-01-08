KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Relatives of a man who pleaded guilty to killing six people in southwestern Michigan say their “hearts are broken” by the suffering of his victims.

Jason Dalton’s family and former wife released a statement Monday, expressing condolences to the victims and their families. Dalton’s family says “nothing that we can say is adequate.”

Dalton pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder, suddenly ending jury selection at his trial in Kalamazoo. He randomly shot eight people while driving around for Uber in February 2016. Two people survived.

Dalton faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison on Feb. 5. His family calls the case a “senseless tragedy.”

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.