ODESSA, Fla. (CBS Philly/CBS Local) — A man who was drunk got into a fight with a store cashier after his Philly cheesesteak came on a sesame seed bun, according to authorities.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office tells CBS affiliate WTSP-TV that 27-year-old Joseph Lagana was upset with the cashier at a flea market in Odessa over his cheesesteak being served on a sesame seed bun.

Deputies say Lagana appeared to be heavily intoxicated because his speech was slurred and he was also allegedly getting into loud arguments with people at the flea market.

WTSP reports the cashier did not want to press charges for battery.

Authorities charged Lagana with disorderly intoxication.