COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — 2nd U of M coach heads to Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH – DECEMBER 04: Offensive coordinator Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes listens as head coach Urban Meyer answers a question during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference Meyer announced his retirement and Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
New Ohio State coach Ryan Day has hired a second assistant away from rival Michigan.
The university said Tuesday that Day hired Michigan linebackers coach Al Washington for the same position on the Ohio State staff. The move comes a day after Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison was added to the staff as co-defensive coordinator.
ANN ARBOR, MI – SEPTEMBER 13: University of Michigan Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Greg Mattison watches the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami University Redhawks at Michigan Stadium on September 13, 2014 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. the Wolverines defeated the Redhawks 34-10. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Day will part ways with Bill Davis, who was the linebackers coach under Urban Meyer last season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 01: An Ohio State Buckeye helmet is seen on the sidelines prior to the start of the game during the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The 34-year-old Washington is a Columbus native whose father played linebacker for the Buckeyes. Washington and Day were assistants on the Boston College staff from 2012 to 2014.
Washington was defensive line coach on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff in 2017 before jumping to Michigan.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great proof-reading skills: “Michigan Losses 2nd Coach to Ohio State” “Losses”???
Come on CBS.