DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
18-31-34-35-37, Lucky Ball: 14
Poker Lotto
JD-8D-9D-6H-4S
Midday Daily 3
3-6-4
Midday Daily 4
9-4-3-1
Daily 3
7-7-0
Daily 4
6-6-9-3
Fantasy 5
03-08-22-27-31
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Keno
04-05-11-16-20-26-28-29-35-37-42-55-56-58-59-64-67-70-74-75-76-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
