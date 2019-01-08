  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

18-31-34-35-37, Lucky Ball: 14

Poker Lotto

JD-8D-9D-6H-4S

Midday Daily 3

3-6-4

Midday Daily 4

9-4-3-1

Daily 3

7-7-0

Daily 4

6-6-9-3

Fantasy 5

03-08-22-27-31

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-05-11-16-20-26-28-29-35-37-42-55-56-58-59-64-67-70-74-75-76-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

