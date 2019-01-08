  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:2019, Dearborn, Michigan, missing cat

DEARBORN (PATCH) — Anyone who has ever lost a pet knows the worry that ensues. Imagine finding your pet months later, more than 1,000 miles away. That’s exactly what happened for a Dearborn family recently.

The cat named Daisy calls Dearborn home but went missing right before Halloween, according to the owner’s GoFundMe page. The cat was found in Florida thanks to a microchip, the page explains.

Apparently the cat followed a woman home in Tampa Bay and the woman brought the cat to a veterinary office, where they were able to identify the owners.

Click here to continue.

