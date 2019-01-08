Filed Under:African American cultural arts, Carr Center, Eye On Detroit

Detroit, MI  (CBS Detroit)  -The Carr Center in Detroit is a cultural arts organization dedicated to preserving, presenting, promoting and developing African and African American cultural arts traditions within our multicultural community.

“We do it with the goal of inspiring, entertaining, challenging and educating our audiences and artists,” explains Oliver Ragsdale Jr. President of the Carr Center. “There are alot of talented artists in Metro Detroit and The Carr Center provides the opportunity for young artists to interact and learn from seasoned professionals at the height of their careers.”

“We are really excited about the upcoming season at The Carr Center,” says Ragsdale. “We’re going to feature all of our main artists over the course of the season, including our Co-Artistic Directors Terri Lyne Carrington and Dee Dee Bridgewater, Carrie Mae Weems will be here and Savion Glover will also be performing.”

“Currently we are accepting applications for a new program called the Independent Scholars Program in Visual Arts which will provide opportunities for ten early career visual artists and art historians to work with and mentor the great Carrie Mae Weems.”

“It’s a wide variety of opportunities for us to export Detroit to the world, but also bringing the world to Detroit.”

